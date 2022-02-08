Horsey seal entangled in green netting is rescued
A grey seal was rescued after it had become entangled in netting.
Friends of Horsey Seals (FHS) said it was alerted by a member of the public who had spotted the male seal between Horsey and Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, on Monday.
Rescue teams said that when they caught the animal they discovered the netting was "digging deep into its flesh".
It was taken to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre so the netting could be cut off and the seal treated.
Sally Butler, from the FHS volunteer monitoring group, said it was a "challenge" to catch the seal as it weighed more than 31st 7lb (200kg).
She said it had 4ft (122cm) of netting around its neck and the wound was up to 4in (10cm) deep and infected.
"It seems that this sort of thing is getting worse; we are doing more and more rescues of this kind," she added.
Ms Butler said another seal was reported to be tangled in netting at Winterton on Tuesday, but as it was in a group of seals, a rescue was not possible, and they would try again on Wednesday.
FHS said it was understood that seals get caught up in the rope netting when they are young and cannot get out of it, and as they grow the netting cuts into their flesh.
