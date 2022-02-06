Bird flu: Outbreak at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham in Norfolk
- Published
A nature reserve has closed after bird flu was discovered at the site.
Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham in Norfolk, said one case of avian flu had been confirmed.
In a statement, the park, which was home to BBC Springwatch from 2008 to 2010, said it was likely to have come from wild birds visiting the reserve.
It added that while the H5N1 virus is not harmful to humans, the park was closing temporarily from Saturday evening "to mitigate any further risk".
The park said an Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) had previously been declared to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds, but since then a case had "unfortunately been confirmed".
An AIPZ means bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and help prevent disease spread to wild birds.
"We have been liaising with the leading organisations including Defra, to ensure the correct procedures are adhered to and will continue to monitor the situation," it said.
"Pensthorpe Natural Park will be reopening its doors as soon as it is safe for our birds, and we look forward to welcoming back our visitors shortly."
It apologised for any inconvenience caused and said everybody who had booked to visit on Sunday would be offered a full refund.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said a temporary control zone of 3km (1.9miles) had been placed around the affected site.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk