Cracks open up in Mundesley cliff top close to previous fall
Cracks have appeared at the top of a cliff in Norfolk, close to where a large fall took place in December.
HM Coastguard Bacton said it was called to investigate a "cliff slippage" at Vale Road, Mundesley at about 20:45 GMT on Saturday.
It said it found "substantial cracks" in 40ft (12.2m) of the parking area which were opening up while they were there.
All of Vale Road is closed off until further notice.
The public has been asked not to enter the area.
A landslip less than a mile away, near Seaview Road in Mundesley, which occurred overnight between 8 and 9 December, was probably caused by excessive groundwater due to rainfall, according to North Norfolk District Council experts.
