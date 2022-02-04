Beachamwell in grief over fire-damaged church
- Published
A community is in grief after fire ripped through the thatched roof of an 11th Century church, a clergyman has said.
St Mary's in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk, is a blackened shell after the blaze on Wednesday.
Investigations are continuing but it is believed the fire was started by a spark from welding equipment.
The Reverend Ian Mack said: "People grieve for the loss of a facility that has meant so much over so many years."
"So many people have had their weddings, their baptisms there, their loved ones had their funerals there," he added.
The church had been closed for two years for restoration work, with lead being replaced after it was stolen from parts of the roof.
Workmen, who did not want to be identified, told BBC Look East they had been welding lead when a spark had landed on another part of the roof - which was thatched - and caught light.
They said they had used their fire extinguisher until it emptied but the blaze quickly took hold.
The church remains cordoned off, with a service held at its perimeter on Friday afternoon to give villagers the opportunity to come together.
Meanwhile, work is ongoing to assess the damage to the church and what can be restored.
'Great determination'
"We have had early assurance about the current state [of the building], but it really does need detailed work before we get the full extent of how the physical structure is," said Dr Mack.
"The roof has completely gone, and the internal wooden fittings have been severely damaged by the intensity fire, but we still don't know the effect on the stonework.
"We are very keen to know the status of the wonderful round tower which is of such historic interest."
Very sorry to hear of the fire at St Mary’s Church, Beachamwell. Thank you to @Norfolkfire for tackling the blaze. I will do all I can to assist in the restoration of this beautiful church. https://t.co/dmnOJ6iUHH— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 2, 2022
Silver had been retrieved from a safe, undamaged, while brass had already been removed ahead of restoration work, which began two years ago.
Dr Mack said he was also keen to reassure people the registers of births, marriages and burials were not kept in the church, for the same reason.
He said he was "delighted" at the offers of support, particularly from Historic England and South-West Norfolk MP Liz Truss.
"I think there's a great determination and passion among people who really love the historic nature of the building, so I think a lot of people will come forward," he said.
A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said its report on the fire was expected early next week.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk