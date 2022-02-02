Norwich Sportspark swimming pool remains closed after death
A swimming pool has remained closed for almost a week after a man got into difficulties there and later died.
The incident happened at the Sportspark at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, on Thursday and the man died the following day at hospital.
The Sportspark said it was assisting Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) with their investigation into the incident.
It said the pool remained closed and it did not know when it would reopen.
The Sportspark tweeted: "We respectfully ask for your patience whilst we continue to assist with the investigation into the incident at the Sportspark and the pool will remain closed during this time.
"We understand this may have an impact on user access and we will communicate further with our members as soon as we are able."
HSE said it was "aware of the incident and is helping the police with their response".
The Sportspark, which also has a climbing wall, sports courts, a gym and outdoor athletics facilities, is used by members of the public as well as staff and students at the university.