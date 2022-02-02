BBC News

Beachamwell: Blaze rips through medieval church thatched roof

Fire has destroyed the thatched roof a church dating back to the 11th Century in Beachamwell, near Swaffham in Norfolk

The thatched roof of a church dating back to the 11th Century has been destroyed in a blaze.

Eleven fire crews are tackling the blaze which has ripped through the roof of St Mary's Parish Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk.

Firefighters were called to the Grade I-listed church at about 10:45 GMT. Scaffolding had been installed on site.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has advised people to avoid the scene and keep all windows and doors shut.

Scaffolding could be seen around the church
One villager described the church's devastation as "very, very sad"

Steph Brown, who lives and works in the village, described the fire as "very, very sad".

"The spire has gone, the roof has gone and this is a thousand-year-old church - the windows have gone," she said.

Eleven fire crews worked to extinguish the flames which took hold across the thatched roof
Firefighters boarded an aerial ladder to tackle the fire in the thatched roof of the medieval church in Beachamwell

According to Historic England, the medieval church's western tower dates back to the 11th Century, with additions to the building made through the years.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 10:45 GMT

