Beachamwell: Blaze rips through medieval church thatched roof
- Published
The thatched roof of a church dating back to the 11th Century has been destroyed in a blaze.
Eleven fire crews are tackling the blaze which has ripped through the roof of St Mary's Parish Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk.
Firefighters were called to the Grade I-listed church at about 10:45 GMT. Scaffolding had been installed on site.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has advised people to avoid the scene and keep all windows and doors shut.
Steph Brown, who lives and works in the village, described the fire as "very, very sad".
"The spire has gone, the roof has gone and this is a thousand-year-old church - the windows have gone," she said.
According to Historic England, the medieval church's western tower dates back to the 11th Century, with additions to the building made through the years.
