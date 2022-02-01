Lorry crashes into wall of Norwich bed and breakfast
A driver has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed into the wall of a bed and breakfast.
Emergency services were called to Arrandale Lodge on Earlham Road, Norwich, just before 11:00 GMT.
Police said it was thought the driver, who was taken to hospital, had had a medical episode.
Silver Morgan, owner of the B&B, said the scene was "like something out of a disaster movie" and it was "miraculous" no-one else was injured.
She said the lorry missed the house "by a few metres".
Her husband saw it happen from an upstairs window and when she went out to look, the "wheels were still spinning, then there was smoke everywhere, diesel coming out", she said.
Mrs Morgan, whose business is near a "very busy roundabout", added: "I'm very grateful no-one was in the garden and no pedestrians were hurt, and no other cars were involved.
"It could've been a lot worse so we're lucky it's just damage to the wall and the garden, and hopefully the truck driver is going to be OK."
She said no guests were at the property at the time, although they were expecting more to arrive later.
Norfolk Police said officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene, and George Borough Road and Five Ways Roundabout had been closed so the lorry could be recovered.
The driver was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
