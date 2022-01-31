Broads Authority backs surcharge on housing developers
Cash is being sought from developers and businesses amid concerns booming visitor numbers and home-building are harming the Broads' eco system.
The Broads Authority wants the funds to help protect the waterways in Norfolk and Suffolk.
It wants a £185.93 surcharge per new home, or bed for tourist and student accommodation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
An oversight board would decide how it was spent, the authority was told.
The Broads covers an area of 117 sq miles (303 sq km) and attracts seven million visitors every year.
The charges, proposed under a recreational impact avoidance and mitigation strategy (RAMS) to address environmental concerns, are being considered by Norfolk planning authorities.
They would apply to all new developments of one or more homes, houses of multiple occupancy, student accommodation, as well as travellers' sites.
In neighbouring Suffolk, the RAMS charge is £321.22.
Broads Authority planning officer Natalie Beal said she would be making the case for the money going to protect sites overseen by the body.
Harry Blathwayt, a North Norfolk district councillor, said his authority was already collecting the money.
"I think all national developers are paying this everywhere else. I think Norfolk is slow to the party," he said.
The authority unanimously endorsed the plan.
