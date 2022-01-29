Norwich: Two arrested after teenager dies in stabbing
Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was fatally stabbed at a housing estate on Friday evening.
Officers were called to Vale Green, Norwich, Norfolk, shortly before 19:00 GMT following stabbing reports.
The injured male, in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Police say a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s have been arrested in connection.
The woman was taken to the Great Yarmouth police investigation centre, and the man is being questioned at Wymondham police headquarters.
Det Ch Insp Dave Freeman said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.
"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it."
Police have cordoned off the scene in Vale Green while inquiries are carried out.
