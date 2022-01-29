Denton boy, 9, discovered love of photography in lockdown
- Published
Photographs taken by a nine-year-old boy who only started taking snaps while on his daily walk with his mum during lockdown are to go on show.
Robin Brown, from Denton, Norfolk, has teamed up with photographer Nick Jermy to put on an exhibition on 19 February in aid of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.
The schoolboy said he wanted to support the trust because he liked "taking photos of nature".
"When I'm older, I definitely want to be a photographer," he added.
The exhibition will be held at Denton Village Hall between 11:00 and 15:00 GMT.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.