Norfolk and Waveney's health care system recovers from critical incident
- Published
A health care system has recovered from a critical incident it declared in early January.
Norfolk and Waveney's care system has de-escalated its status from a critical incident to the highest level of alert.
The system, which covers three hospitals, the ambulance service, community and social services, says it "remains under considerable pressure".
Chief nurse Cath Byford said staff were working "tirelessly" to ensure people received care "in a timely manner".
The system has been working on ways to help improve the flow of patients through its services.
One of those was a "care hotel", where patients who were well enough to leave hospital but required additional support could be sent.
Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said the temporary measure would cater for up to 15 patients on a short-term basis for three months in Norwich.
Ms Byford said: "Despite the health and care system leaving critical incident status, it does not mean that health and care services are not facing pressure.
"We need everyone across Norfolk and Waveney to continue to use health and care services wisely, making best use of local GP practices, pharmacies, NHS 111 and local walk-in centres.
"This means that at our hospitals and across the system, we can treat and care for those who are very poorly."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk