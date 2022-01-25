West Winch: Father charged with murdering daughter hit by car
A father has been charged with murdering his 19-year-old daughter who died after she was hit by a car.
Police were called to Leete Way in West Winch, Norfolk, just before 19:30 GMT on Sunday following reports of a disturbance in the street.
Norfolk Police said Lauren Malt was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn but died soon after.
Her father, Nigel Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has been remanded in police custody.
He is expected to appear before Norwich magistrates on Wednesday.
A Home Office post-mortem examination established the preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.
Mr Malt was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving, police said.
