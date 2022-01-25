Norwich 'Church of Art' needs urgent repairs to save it
Urgent work is needed to safeguard an "important medieval" Grade I listed church.
Norwich Historic Churches Trust (NHCT) said the tower, south chapel and chancel at St Margaret's Church off St Benedicts Street all needed repairs.
The building, now known as the Church of Art, has not been used as a place of workshop since 1975.
It was currently rented out for art exhibitions and was previously used as a gymnasium.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the trust said it needed "urgent repairs to safeguard the future of this important medieval building".
Sandra Martins, operation manager for NHCT and Mark Wilson, surveyor of the fabric, said: "After a recent development grant from Historic England, NHCT have carried out investigation work to build a better picture of what repairs are required in the building and what improvements can be made to stop any further decay."
'500 years of life'
The work will include repairs and improvements to the south chapel roof and timbers, the flintwork at the east end of the building, the tower, the porch roof and new drainage put in.
Asbestos, discovered in the cement guttering, would also need to be removed.
Last year, there were concerns the church wall could collapse.
The charity, which looks after 17 other churches in the city, hoped the work "will give another 500 years of life to the building, so that this building may continue to serve as an important part of Norwich's arts and cultural scene".
A fundraising appeal has been set up to finance the work, which it was hoped would begin this year.
