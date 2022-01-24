Death of Downham Market man treated as murder
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man found with head injuries, police said.
Norfolk Police was called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, just before 20:00 GMT on Sunday to reports of a disturbance.
The man, aged in his 30s, died at the scene, the force said.
Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene while a second suspect, aged 22, was arrested in Paradise Road a few hours later.
Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.
Police said those involved were know to each other and the incident was not connected to a murder in West Winch, near King's Lynn.
Det Ch Supt Kate Thacker said: "A number of police resources were sent to the scene and the two suspects in custody will be questioned in due course.
"A murder investigation has been launched and detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and what led to the man's death."
She added: "Tragically, this is the second murder investigation launched in Norfolk following incidents last night. I can confirm these are separate incidents and not connected in any way."
