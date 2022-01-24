West Winch: Murder probe launched after woman is hit by car
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her late teens was hit by a car.
Police were called Leete Way in West Winch, Norfolk, just before 19:30 GMT on Sunday following reports of a disturbance in the street.
Norfolk Police said the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and died a short time later.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.
Det Ch Supt Kate Thacker said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation, however we can confirm those involved are known to one another.
"Leete Way has been closed in both direction while initial scene inquiries are carried out and officers will be working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
The man was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
