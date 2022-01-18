North Norfolk: Vision for thousands of new homes mapped out
A vision for where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk over the next 15 years has been mapped out.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has identified 28 sites in towns and villages across the district for development in its North Norfolk Local Plan (NNLP).
The plan said at least 9,600 homes needed to be built by 2036.
A public consultation will run until 28 February before it is lodged with the government for approval.
NNDC said the draft version received 900 comments and the submission document had been revised to "incorporate a stronger climate resilience theme".
In the latest version of the plan, it said the "key challenge" was to enable growth to provide the required housing and jobs and supporting infrastructure "whilst also conserving and enhancing the landscape and natural environment".
North Walsham, Cromer and Fakenham have been designated "large growth towns" in the plan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
North Walsham is set for the largest growth, with 2,150 homes planned across two sites, increasing the population by about 5,000 by 2040.
The NNLP said the town could accommodate a "high level of growth in the plan period".
A total of 750 homes have been listed for Fakenham, and Cromer could see 572 built.
Housing is also planned for Holt, Hoveton, Sheringham, Stalham, and Wells-next-the-Sea, which are allocated as "small growth towns", and for Blakeney, Briston, Ludham and Mundesley, defined as "large growth villages".
NNDC Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Brown, planning policy and built heritage working party chairman, urged people to take part in the consultation before the plan was submitted so it is "as robust as possible".
