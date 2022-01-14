'Blood, sweat and tears' pledge to restore Norfolk mill
A couple have pledged their "blood, sweat and tears" in a bid to restore their windmill, built in 1846.
The Grade II listed Bircham Windmill stands in the village of Great Bircham, close to Sandringham in west Norfolk.
Owners Elly and Stevie Chalmers have applied to the local council for permission to replace the cap, and restore it, as well as the sails.
The couple said the restoration would be "a huge expense to ourselves" and a council decision is expected in March.
The mill's cap was last restored in 1979, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In their application letter to West Norfolk Borough Council, the couple said: "It [the cap] has been well cared for and repaired regularly, however the time has come for it to be replaced again.
"This involves removing the sails, stocks and cap, putting on a temporary tarpaulin cover over the tower while the work is undertaken, fully repairing the sails, stock and cap and replacing all to once again restore Bircham Windmill to how it looks today."
They added: "It really is a blood, sweat and tears project to repair this mill to ensure it continues to be the amazing landmark enjoyed by locals, visitors and all who pass by now and in the future."
The couple said if the work was not carried out, deterioration - including holes in the cap which were letting in water - would "simply continue over time and gradually the mill will have to be dismantled bit by bit for safety reasons".
The windmill is run with income generated from entrance charges to visit and climb the five storeys to the top, as well as from tearooms, a bakery and campsite.
The council is expected to reach a decision on the application by 10 March.