Colton murder accused Stuart Williamson found dead in Norwich cell
- Published
A man accused of murdering a woman whose decomposed body was discovered at his property has been found dead in his prison cell.
Stuart Williamson, 56, was due to stand trial in April for killing Diane Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich.
He was said to have murdered Ms Douglas between 1 and 31 December 2018, when she would have been aged 55 or 56.
Norfolk Police said his death, at HMP Norwich on 29 December, was not being treated as suspicious.
Ms Douglas was reported missing by family members on 21 October last year.
Police launched a "no-body" murder investigation after inquiries found she had not been seen for a "significant period".
Mr Williamson was arrested in Wales on 30 October and later and charged with her murder.
Ms Douglas's remains were found in the garden of Mr Williamson's house in Barford Road, Colton, on 2 November.
A post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained due to the state of decomposition.
Mr Williamson had yet to enter a plea and was next due to appear in court in April.
Police said he was found in his prison cell at about 17:00 GMT on 29 December and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk