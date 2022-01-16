East Winch salt appeal to treat bitten and injured seal pups
An animal charity said it was "going through bags of salt like no other" to treat dozens of injured seal pups.
RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk is helping 45 grey and common pups, with eight that need daily salt baths, after they were found hurt.
Five had dog bites on their flippers, including one with "severe wounds", and another four had eye injuries, it said.
The charity has appealed for donations of a specific type of salt through its social media channels.
The bags usually cost about £15 each and up to nine are needed every day, it said.
On 2 January the centre took in the first pup of the year, Jasper John, who had "multiple bite wounds".
Centre manager Evangelos Achilleos, said: "Dog bites are becoming more of a concern, especially with young pups during pupping season.
"We fully appreciate the excitement of owners having their dogs off a lead on the beach, but we are urging the public to keep dogs on leads around seals.
"Seals can also cause major injury to dogs, so keeping the dog on a lead around them will benefit both the dog and the seals."
The animals are a common sight on the Norfolk coastline and in December an appeal was put out by Friends of Horsey Seals after children were seen trying to stroke them.
