Norwich: Affordable homes to be built for ex-rough sleepers
- Published
City councillors have approved plans for affordable homes to be built to house former rough sleepers.
Seven one-bedroom rental properties are set to be built in Kett's Hill, Norwich.
Nearby residents had raised concerns the development could increase crime and anti-social behaviour.
City council officer Maria Hammond said the properties would be offered to former rough sleepers first and then general need in the longer term.
Ms Hammond said the development did not raise any "unacceptable amenity risks".
'Privacy issues'
The Norwich Society, a civic charity supporting the preservation and development of the city, has objected to the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The society said there were too many properties being "crammed" into a small site which would be detrimental to the street scene.
Some neighbours were concerned about possible loss of light and privacy issues.
Jake Lambert, speaking on behalf of the applicant, Broadland Development Services, disputed their concerns.
Mr Lambert said there was an offset between the two properties and they did not believe there would be a "significant loss of privacy for this property in the grand scheme of things".
Mr Lambert called on councillors not to miss the opportunity to provide housing for those less fortunate.
Green councillors Sandra Bogelein and Lesley Grahame raised concerns about biodiversity loss on the site and the lack of details on what lost trees would be replaced with.
The application was approved with three green councillors - Ms Bogelein, Ms Grahame and Gary Champion - abstaining.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk