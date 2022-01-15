Covid: Norfolk cancer patient's portraits of 'heroes' go on show
A woman's portraits of "heroes" who helped her while she underwent cancer treatment during the coronavirus pandemic are being exhibited.
Chris Goddard, 69, from Thetford, Norfolk, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 20 November 2020.
While undergoing treatment, she decided to paint the masked faces of those who had helped her on her journey.
Mrs Goddard, who was given the all-clear this week, said it was to thank them as well as therapy for her.
"It's been an all-round wonderful experience," said the married grandmother-of-three, who has a fourth grandchild on the way.
A video showing images of all 71 of the portraits she has painted, plus photos of her presenting them to her subjects, is being shown at community arts hub Harrods of Hingham.
