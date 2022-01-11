Norfolk dog rescue centres inundated with duvet donations
A dog rescue centre has been inundated with donations of duvets after an appeal on social media.
Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Dog Rescue, which runs two sites in Norfolk, had "traffic jams" of people queuing up to help, its founder said.
Wendy Valentine said about 100 people rushed to donate their spare bedding.
She said it would make a big difference to the dogs' comfort as the weather was chilly and the duvets made their plastic beds "comfy and warm".
Ms Valentine put out an appeal on the centre's Facebook page on Thursday.
"We've usually got a good stock of donated bedding, but recently we've had so much rain," the 71-year-old said.
"The dogs go out, and we use towels to dry them off [but] there's only so much you can do, and we have to change the bedding more often.
"We just ran very low and advertised on Facebook and in the local paper, and we've had people queueing up outside with donated bedding."
They asked for non-feather duvets or blankets for the dogs "to snuggle up into".
Ms Valentine said about 100 people turned up at the Frettenham and West Runton sanctuaries.
"At one point we had a traffic jam outside from people bringing the bedding," she said.
People's generosity would be much appreciated by the animals, she added.
"They've got their plastic beds... but put the duvets on, and it just makes them cosy and comfy and warm," she said.
"It's just nice and cuddly for them."
