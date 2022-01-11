Attleborough: Councillor and former mayor shot with air rifle
- Published
A town councillor and former mayor is recovering after being shot with an air rifle, a council meeting has been told.
Tony Crouch, who served as mayor of Attleborough, Norfolk, from 2019 to 2020, was shot on Monday morning.
Police confirmed they were called to Carver's Lane in the town shortly after 09:15 GMT following reports a man had been shot in the arm with an air rifle.
A spokeswoman said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and firearm possession.
She said: "Paramedics also attended and the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment."
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Mr Crouch was absent from the meeting of the Attleborough Town Council on Monday.
Fellow councillor Anthony Busk said Mr Crouch was unable to attend, explaining: "The reason he's not here - he intended to be here - was this morning, somebody shot him and he's in hospital."
Current mayor Phillip Leslie questioned whether Mr Busk should disclose such information, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Leslie then said Mr Crouch was being removed from the council because he had not attended a meeting for six months.