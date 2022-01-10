Downham Market people praised for help finding John Boyd
The granddaughter of a 77-year-old man whose disappearance sparked a major search said it felt "like a bit of a miracle" that he had been found.
John Boyd disappeared near his home in Downham Market, Norfolk, on Tuesday evening.
He was found at King's Cross station in London on Saturday.
"I'm completely overwhelmed by the response; this community coming together like this just for my little granddad," Ruth Walford said.
Mr Boyd had been described by police as having "vulnerabilities" and was without a tracker, which was usually fitted to him by a member of the family.
He was last seen on a residential street about half a mile from the railway station, which runs services to Downham Market.
His disappearance prompted a search by police, the Coastguard, and members of the public.
"It's so overwhelming and we're so over the moon, it genuinely feels like a bit of miracle," said Ms Walford.
"It was probably the toughest week of my life. We were increasingly braced for the worst."
More than 20 police officers were out looking for Mr Boyd by Friday, while Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (Norlsar) volunteers spent 300 hours on the search.
Hunstanton Coastguard searched fields, woodlands and dykes, with search dogs and drones also deployed.
'Alive and well'
Mayor of Downham Market Jenny Groom said she was aware of at least 300 people who were out looking and "were very concerned and very frightened".
"Everybody was talking about it," she said.
"We thought 'It's so cold, we have so much water around and it's a vulnerable person'.
"Then suddenly there he is, alive and well - it's just overwhelming."
Norlsar volunteer Dan Vanstone, who helped coordinate its search, said the response was "absolutely amazing".
"Every day we were out, members of the public approached us to offer hot soup, to offer donations, to offer any sightings," he added.
"It's really heart-warming that the local people felt so strongly about Mr Boyd.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that he's been found safe and well."
Ms Walford added that what he was doing in London was a mystery, but her granddad was happy to be home.
"I think it's a fairly safe assumption that he hopped on a train," she said.
"He was a little bemused to have all the family over on Sunday, and he's obviously been well looked after in the hospital in London, and he's absolutely fine."