Banksy stable at model village could fetch 'seven figures'
A model stable created by the artist Banksy could fetch "up to a seven-figure sum", an auction house said.
The tiny building appeared at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in August, during Banksy's "Great British Spraycation".
It will be part of The Modern Art & Design Auction at Anderson & Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle later this month.
The model village owners said the work had been "a life-saver".
The thatched stable, which features Banksy's name and the words "go big or go home" sprayed on it, appeared at the village in secret overnight.
Merrivale's owners, Frank and Frances Newsome, said they did not notice it until two days later when it was pointed out to them by a visitor.
Mr Newsome has previously revealed how the artist used diversion tactics when placing his work at the venue.
Merrivale subsequently put it in a protective box and displayed it only at certain times of the day, employing additional security to deter robbers, who may be attracted to artworks by Banksy, whose creations can sell for millions.
The owners said they decided to auction the piece due to the ongoing security risk if it was left in situ.
"The Banksy has been a life-saver for us as we've had to close so much due to the pandemic," Mrs Newsome said.
"We hope the sale will safeguard the future of the village."
A valuer for Anderson and Garland said unique pieces by Banksy "can be difficult to value" but it was "looking for around the high hundreds of thousands up to a seven-figure sum".
The village plans to replace the Banksy with a replica.
The original is currently on display at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery as part of an urban art exhibition.
City Culture Peterborough, which runs the museum, said the artwork had helped it have its "most successful Christmas and New Year period ever".
The exhibition runs until May, but the cottage is only on display until Wednesday before it goes to auction.