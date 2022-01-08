BBC News

Missing Norfolk man found in London area safe and well

A missing 77-year-old man from Norfolk has been found safe and well in the London area, police have said.

John Boyd, who was described by police as having "vulnerabilities", was last seen near his home in Downham Market, Norfolk, on Tuesday evening.

Norfolk Constabulary said Mr Boyd's family have been informed.

Dozens of police officers, members of the public and the coastguard had been involved in the search.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, drones and police dogs were also involved in the search, which has included woodland, dykes and fields.

