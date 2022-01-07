Covid: Tributes paid to City of Norwich School teacher Nick Stone
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" and "dedicated" teacher who has died with Covid.
Nick Stone, 55, who taught modern languages at City of Norwich School (CNS) for more than 30 years, died on 2 January from "a short illness", the school said.
His sister Helen Pentelow said "he lived for his job" and his family had been left "heartbroken".
Head teacher Jo Philpott said he "lived and breathed CNS".
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a highly respected and much-loved teacher, colleague and friend," she said.
"Nick worked at CNS for over 30 years and was unwavering in his commitment to the thousands of students he taught, and colleagues he worked alongside.
"He contributed a huge amount during his time at our school and whilst he will be sorely missed by everyone, he will always be fondly remembered as an integral member of our tight-knit CNS community.
"We will share more information about our plans to commemorate Nick's life and contribution shortly, and are continuing to provide support to Nick's family, staff and students."
'A wonderful teacher'
Mrs Pentelow said her brother, who was double-jabbed, became unwell on 13 December, and on 20 December was taken to the James Paget Hospital, Gorleston, where he was diagnosed with Covid.
He was treated in the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated and he died a few days later.
"He was a very private person who lived for his job. He had never worked anywhere else and was completely dedicated to his work," she said.
"He was strict and old-school but he was a kind man with a heart of gold who always favoured the underdog."
Comments on the school's Facebook page said he was "a wonderful teacher" with a "great sense of humour".
Jess Macdonald said she knew Mr Stone as a student and he taught her son.
"He had the most wicked sense of humour, but the kindest heart when it mattered," she said.
"His passion for teaching and wanting the best for students was abundantly clear."
Mrs Pentelow said the family had been left "overwhelmed" by the tributes and that Mr Stone would have been "gob-smacked" by them.
