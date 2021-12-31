BBC News

Norfolk hospital hosts tractor procession for stroke patient

Image source, James Paget Hospital
Image caption,
The tractors drove around the perimeter road within the hospital car park, watched by staff, visitors and patients

A procession of more than 40 tractors visited a hospital to offer a "get well soon" message for a stroke patient.

The convoy drove around James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, on Wednesday in honour of tyre-fitter Dave Chapman, known as Diddy.

Farmers wanted to support the man who helped them at all hours during harvest time, a hospital spokesman said.

"It was a spectacular sight," he said, adding it was grateful to the convoy's £400 donation to the stroke ward.

Farmer Oliver Roberts, of Heckingham, near Loddon, took part and said he had known Diddy since early childhood.

"If you're in a hospital, you don't feel well, and you see all these tractors going around, it must make people feel a bit better, hopefully," he added.

"I hope we've done some good."

Image source, James Paget Hospital
Image caption,
James Paget Hospital is the main emergency hospital serving the Great Yarmouth/Lowestoft area of Norfolk and Suffolk

The hospital said the idea of a tractor run had quickly "snowballed" after digger driver Trevor Knights handed round a card among Diddy's customers, who said they wanted to do more.

Mr Knights described Diddy, who is from the Beccles area of Suffolk, as "one in a million", and the convoy was a mark of everyone's appreciation.

