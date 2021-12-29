Bird flu: Outbreak in Watlington is third in Norfolk
- Published
A third outbreak of bird flu has been found on commercial premises in Norfolk.
The H5N1 virus was discovered in the Watlington area, near King's Lynn, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
The virus is highly contagious and can destroy poultry flocks.
Temporary control zones of 3km (1.9miles) and a 10km (six miles) surveillance zone have been placed around the affected sites.
Previous cases of bird flu were found amongst poultry in Holkham and Attleborough.
Two cases of avian flu were found in Essex last month.
The UK is facing its largest ever outbreak of the H5N1 virus - with more than 60 cases confirmed since the start of November.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across the UK since 3 November.
The order means bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and help prevent disease spread to wild birds.
Officials said the risk to human health was low but infected birds should not be touched.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk