Last pub standing in Stoke Ferry wins award for Norfolk campaigners
- Published
Campaigners who saved a village pub from being converted into housing said they were "thrilled" to get an award from the Campaign For Real Ale (Camra).
The Blue Bell, which was the last pub in the village of Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, had been trading as a pub since 1794 but closed in March 2018.
It was purchased by 400-plus investors in June 2021 after a series of fundraisers, including online tastings.
Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise raised £280,000 for its purchase and repairs.
Actor and writer, Stephen Fry, comedian Stephen K Amos and England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom also lent their support.
One of Camra's judges described the campaign as "a tale of dogged persistence ending in triumph".
'Peaks and troughs'
"We are thrilled that we have been awarded the Pub Saving Award by Camra," said Jim McNeill, on behalf of the Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise.
"We have had to contend with many peaks and troughs on the journey, not least the limitations that lockdown had, and could not have done it without the hard work of our volunteers and supporters."
Volunteers were carrying out renovations to the building before it opens as a community pub-cafe hub in the spring.
Runner-up for the award was the campaign to save the Railway Arms, in Saffron Waldon, Essex.
The 19th Century branch line pub was saved in October after a four-year campaign by the group Strap (Save The Railway Arms Pub).
It closed on New Year's Day 2016 and the owners had plans to build houses on the pub garden and convert the main buildings into residential ones.
It was saved after a public meeting, attended by 130 people, was held in Saffron Walden Town Hall in April 2017.
Co-ordinator of the Pub Saving Award Paul Ainsworth said: "This year's winners both have long journeys behind them, and are two examples of superb campaigning to save beloved local pubs - only made more difficult due to the coronavirus restrictions throughout 2020 and 2021."
