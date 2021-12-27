Norfolk search and rescue team finds missing dog Juno
- Published
A search and rescue dog that disappeared five days ago is back home after she was spotted by a drone pilot.
Juno, who helps track missing people with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, vanished in Fritton Wood, near Gorleston-on-Sea, on 21 December.
She was found close to where she was last seen during a large-scale search on Monday morning.
"I've been incredibly emotional," said owner Ian Danks, who had been out looking for Juno every day.
"She doesn't look bad, does she? We've got lots of leftover turkey, so she can have that, after a trip to the vets."
There had been no sign of the German Pointer after she ran into an area of tall reeds during a family walk and failed to respond to her name being called.
Various search and rescue teams, including from Kent, Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire, and thermal-imaging sensors, high-visibility drones and a boat were deployed on several major searches.
Paul Wesley from Suffolk Search and Rescue said he was flying a drone along the bank of the River Waveney when he spotted Juno's high-visibility jacket.
"There she was - I stopped [the drone] and zoomed in," he said.
"She was [sitting] up, and looked up at the drone - so I knew she was alive."
A team then went to rescue her by boat, as the area was inaccessible on foot.
To applause and cheers, she was handed her over for a cuddle with Mr Danks, who was waiting by the river at St Olaves.
Announcing the news on Facebook, Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue said Juno was in "good spirits", had been checked by a vet and had slightly sore paws.