Norfolk search and rescue team looks for missing dog Juno
- Published
A search and rescue team is out looking for one of its own after its top dog disappeared on a family walk.
Shorthaired German pointer Juno is used to tracking down missing people with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.
She was with owner Ian Danks when she went missing in Fritton Wood, near Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday.
Mr Danks said: "We've now searched everywhere we can using whatever equipment is at our disposal and there is no sign of Juno."
Thermal-imaging sensors, high-visibility drones and a boat have been deployed in the hunt by volunteers from various search and rescue teams, to no avail.
He said the family had been on the north side of the woods when Juno went to explore a large area covered in tall reeds, near the River Waveney.
"She was in there for about 30 seconds; Juno is incredibly obedient, so I called her back," he added.
"She didn't respond and didn't come out.
"I saw the reeds rustling around like there was an animal in it, and then the rustling stopped - so I started to get worried."
The family searched the woods for four-and-a-half hours, with Mr Danks returning alone to the woods after dark, and every day since.
"I'm shattered, I haven't had a lot of sleep since then," he said.
"It's been an incredibly tough time but I've got a fantastic team around me, and we're just trying to get through it."
The search has included the entire woods, a shoulder-to-shoulder walk through the reeds, a section of river and the surrounding area.
Juno had been wearing a bright yellow high-visibility waterproof coat.
"Me and Juno have been members [of the team] for a long time now, she is a phenomenal dog," said Mr Danks.
The search and rescue team said it was "overwhelmed" by the response from the public and said it was still searching and planning a large scale search operation over the next few days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue via its website or Facebook page.