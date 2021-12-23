BBC News

Cromer New Year fireworks to go ahead

The fireworks display was reviewed due to the pandemic

New Year's fireworks in Cromer are to go ahead after worries Covid could force the event's cancellation.

The event chairman said the fireworks on Cromer Pier at 17:00 GMT on 1 January would go ahead but be reviewed if government guidance changed.

People are being advised to take a lateral flow test before attending, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

There would be no torchlight parade or fun run, however, organisers said.

A fundraising page for the event has been set up to minimise the handling of cash.

