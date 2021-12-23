Covid boosters: Housebound patients to get jabs by Christmas
Housebound patients across Norfolk and Waveney waiting for a booster jab will get it before Christmas, clinicians say.
Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says 95% of eligible housebound patients have already received a booster dose.
Additional nurses and GPs have helped with the vaccination effort.
Lone workers can only vaccinate 12 people a day but the CCG is confident all boosters will be administered.
Nurse Laura Button, who is helping deliver booster vaccines to patients at home, said: "We've pulled in a lot of extra teams, extra nurses and we have our GP and CCG colleagues that have helped us reach the 1,700 household patients in Norwich alone that require a booster.
"I know some people might say 12 people doesn't sound like very many; however, that does include the travel, the safety checks and waiting times.
"And making sure we're delivering the vaccines as safely as possible especially if people live alone they don't have someone with them all the time to monitor them after they have had their jabs."
