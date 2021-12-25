Norwich Cathedral cat Budge is 'therapy' for parishioners
A cat which regularly attends services at a cathedral has been a calming and "therapeutic" influence on parishioners, the dean has said.
Budge the cat took a particular liking to Norwich Cathedral, despite his owners living nearby.
One year he was found sleeping in baby Jesus's crib in the Nativity scene, "and we expect he'll do that again," said the Very Reverend Jane Hedges.
Budge has now become a favourite with visitors and has his own Twitter feed.
The cat made the cathedral his second home as he does not get on terribly well with his sister cat at home, Dean Hedges said.
"Budge first started coming to church about three years ago," she said.
"He turned up at a Good Friday service, and the verger said, 'Ooh, there's a cat in here'.
"We put him outside - but he kept coming back - and then he seemed to make himself at home."
The dean said Budge also frequents a local pub and a school, but he is most faithful to the cathedral.
"He seems to find the warmest areas and often sleeps on the underfloor heating grates," said the dean.
"Once we found him asleep in the crib in our Nativity scene, which was meant for the baby Jesus - but there was straw in there and it was warm."
Budge is a sociable cat and often follows the choristers around, but he is not too keen on large crowds.
Earlier this year Norwich Cathedral played host to Dippy the dinosaur, on tour from London's Natural History Museum - which drew thousands to the East Anglian venue.
"He wasn't too bothered about Dippy, but he didn't really like the crowds," she said.
Having a cat in the cathedral is apparently "not a problem at all".
"Sometimes people who come in are distressed, and we often find Budge sitting with them.
"I think some find him very therapeutic.
"Budge seems to bring people a lot of pleasure, and he is a very positive presence," the dean added.
Until the weather improves I shall mostly be lying on a heating grate. #cosycats #cathedralcats #christmascats pic.twitter.com/KmRwFJKeJP— BudgeofNorwich (@BudgeofNorwich) December 2, 2021