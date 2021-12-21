Fish restocked in Norfolk and Bedfordshire rivers after pollution incident
Thousands of fish have been released into rivers as part of a "recovery plan" following a pollution incident more than three years ago.
The Environment Agency (EA) said 17,400 one to two-year-old fish were released across Norfolk and Bedfordshire waters.
In total, 15,000 fish were added to the River Thet in Norfolk, to be restocked after a pollution incident in 2018.
Kye Jerrom, a fisheries specialist, said: "The purpose of fish stocking is to enhance and develop our rivers."
The fish that were added to the River Thet, included 5,000 chub, 5,000 dace and 5,000 roach.
A further 1,412 barbel went into the River Ivel at Biggleswade Mill and Blunham weir.
Twelve of the barbel were given blue dye marks on their stomach, so they can be identified and evaluated to see how successful the stocking has been.
Anglers have been encouraged to take a picture of the marked fish, weigh them, and get in touch, with the EA.
Mr Jerrom said: "Our aim is to create a river that can manage natural predators and support angling.
"Every penny made from fishing licence income is spent on making improvements to rivers to benefit anglers."
About 1,000 crucian carp were also distributed between two fisheries in Norfolk and Buckinghamshire, the agency added.
