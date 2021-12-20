Norwich charity to send record number of Christmas hampers
A charity expects to send out a record number of Christmas hampers to people in need this year.
Future Projects sends out parcels of food, toys and toiletries to people in Norwich.
Last year the charity put together 242 hampers, helping 525 individuals.
Adult services manager Grace Richardson said she expected to send out more this year as there had been "an increase of people affected by the pandemic and changes to the benefit system".
"People are really up against it financially," she said.
Ms Richardson said the recipients of the hampers completed request forms and the charity had to "prioritise those most in need".
"There's not enough to go around," she said.
The hampers include ingredients for a Christmas dinner, everyday food items such as beans and eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, Christmas crackers, chocolate and toiletries.
Steve, one of the volunteers who helps pack and send out the parcels, said it was nice to "give back" to the charity that helped him.
"I was an alcoholic and this charity was absolutely fundamental in my recovery," he said.
"I genuinely don't believe I'd be here if it wasn't for these guys.
"I was at rock bottom."
Steve said the charity helped him with housing, food and getting to appointments.
"Once I got on the road to recovery one of the things I really wanted to do was give back," he said.
"These guys did so much for me and others. "It's turned my life around."
