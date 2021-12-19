Greater Anglia train timetable reduced due to fewer passengers
Greater Anglia is reducing its timetable from Monday due to a fall in passenger numbers.
The operator, which runs rail services across eastern England and into London, said the changes were due to more people working from home.
It was also planning for staff who could be impacted by the new Omicron variant, it added.
Jay Thompson, from the company, said: "We believe this is better than cancelling trains on the day."
The company said 1,200 services, under 90% of the pre-pandemic timetable, would continue to run.
Greater Anglia runs rail services into London Liverpool Street from Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and parts of Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire,
Mr Thompson apologised for the "inconvenience" caused.
'Planning ahead'
"Government guidelines asking people to work from home combined with Christmas when fewer people travel has led to a drop in our passenger numbers", he said.
"In addition, we have to plan for our staff being affected by the new omicron variant, especially as we are already starting to see the early signs of its impact."
It will continue to undertake "enhanced cleaning" and trains will be ventilated, it added.
The routes affected include the Intercity service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and Great Eastern Mainline services from Colchester, Clacton, Ipswich, Harwich and Braintree.
Regional routes from Norwich, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Cambridge, Stansted, Ipswich, Felixstowe, Peterborough, Marks Tey and Sudbury will also not run.
Full details can be found on the Greater Anglia website.
