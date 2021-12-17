Great Yarmouth vigil motorcyclist hit lamp post at 76mph
A motorcyclist who death was believed to have sparked a mass gathering during a Covid lockdown had crashed at 76mph (122km/h), an inquest heard.
Domantas Baksaitis, 17, of Britannia Road, Great Yarmouth, hit a lamp post on the seafront in the early hours of 2 March and died at the scene.
Tests revealed he was more than twice the drink-drive limit.
Norfolk Coroner Simon Millburn concluded Domantas died as a result of a road traffic collision.
The hearing in Norwich was told skid marks showed he had veered across the road, hitting the kerb and a lamp post, and the bike he was riding had been stolen earlier that night.
The following weekend, more than 100 people gathered on the seafront in what was understood by police to have been a memorial to Domantas.
Temporary Ch Supt Dave Buckley said at the time: "Whilst we understand that people would like to pay their respects, we must remember that the restrictions are in place for a reason and we all have a responsibility to protect those around us."