Mundesley cliff collapse: Safety warning issued to walkers
A warning has been issued by coastguards after people were photographed walking on fallen cliffs.
A section of cliff at Mundesley, in Norfolk, collapsed overnight on 8 and 9 December, after excessive rainfall.
HM Coastguard Bacton said it had received a report of two people on the mound, which it described as extremely dangerous.
Station manager Pete Revell said: "It's a simple message, keep away, don't be stupid."
He posted an image on Facebook showing two people and two dogs on the landslide of clay, mud and vegetation on the beach.
Mr Revell said the pair had deliberately walked on the fallen cliff, as the tide was out when they were pictured at about 13:30 GMT on Thursday.
"They could have gone round it," he added.
"The cliff is still moving and could collapse further, there is no knowing what will happen.
"It's extremely dangerous - the stuff that comes down and piles up is a muddy mix of clay, soil and sand.
"You can tread on it, but before you know it you are sinking down and you can't get out."
He said a "prime example" was the case of a woman who had to be winched to safety at the base of a cliff at Trimingham, near Cromer, on 1 January 2016.
"She had gone after her dog and got stuck in the mud, and it was up to us to get her out," he added.
