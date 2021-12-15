Norfolk County Council rejects Ditchingham chicken roundabout memorial
Highways bosses have rejected plans for a memorial to a local character known for his love of poultry.
Gordon Knowles, known as the "Ole Chicken Man of Bungay", died aged 87 in January 2020.
Mr Knowles would feed wild poultry on a roundabout on the A143 at Ditchingham on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, leading to 300 birds flocking there.
Norfolk County Council rejected plans for a sign to name it "Chicken Roundabout" and celebrate Mr Knowles.
A variety of ideas have been put forward over the years to celebrate the roundabout, from fibreglass chickens to statues of Mr Knowles.
Brendon Bernard, a South Norfolk District and Ditchingham parish councillor, said: "To a lot of people in Ditchingham and Bungay that roundabout is 'Chicken Roundabout' and has been for almost 30 years."
Mr Bernard rejected the highways team suggestion of a simple plaque, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Highways said, whatever happens, they would not consider anything on the roundabout itself but they would consider something on one of the triangles off it," Mr Bernard said.
It is believed chickens lived on the roundabout for about 50 years, but they have not been there since the final few were taken away by an animal charity about a decade ago.
