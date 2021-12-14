Norfolk and Norwich hospital moves to highest alert level due to demand
- Published
A hospital has gone into its highest level of alert due to increased pressure on services.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said there was high demand at A&E and many staff were working on the Covid-19 booster programme.
It is also understood the hospital has cancelled all meetings and training to mobilise staff.
A spokesman said it was "extremely busy" and moving into Opel (Operational Pressures Escalation Levels) 4.
It means demand within the hospital has escalated to a level in which it is unable to deliver comprehensive care.
NHS guidance says it also means there is increased potential for patient care and safety to be compromised.
The hospital has urged patients to contact NHS 111 to seek medical advice before attending, and visit a pharmacist or walk-in centre for minor injuries and ailments.
The spokesman added the staff at the hospital were "also working hard to catch-up on planned operations and procedures, as well as stepping up to do our bit to help accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination programme".
In England, a booster jab is now available to every adult aged 18 or over - as long as it has been at least three months since their second dose.
Over-30s can book a booster online from two months after their second dose. From Wednesday, this will be extended to over-18s.
Data showed 67.9% of A&E patients at the hospital were seen within four hours in November. The NHS nationally aims to ensure that 95% of A&E patients are seen within the time frame.
Last month a patient died from a cardiac arrest while waiting in an ambulance outside the hospital's emergency department.