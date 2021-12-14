Norfolk Police car on fire caught on motorbike's dashcam
- Published
A police car engulfed in flames has been captured by a motorcyclist's dashcam.
Bill Griffin was riding along the A11 near Wymondham, Norfolk when his device filmed the car on fire on the southbound carriageway.
Norfolk Police said it responded to the fire at about 12:20 GMT on Monday, along with the fire service.
No-one was reported injured and the road was closed while the site was cleared, police said.
The cause of the car fire was being looked into.
