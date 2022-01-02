Norfolk Police evidence gaps led to 'astonishing' decision over driver
By Phil Shepka
BBC News
- Published
Gaps in video footage led to what a judge called an "astonishing" charging decision over a killer driver's earlier offence, police said.
Liam Mansfield was charged with driving without due care and attention after a high-speed police pursuit in 2018, not the more serious dangerous driving.
Shortly after his 12-month ban ended, Mansfield killed Stephanie Rivers, 33, in a head-on crash in Cambridgeshire.
Norfolk Police said the earlier charge stemmed from "evidential difficulties".
On the day of the fatal crash in August 2020, Mansfield had drunk about five pints after work and ignored a warning from his girlfriend that he was "plainly unfit" to drive.
During his sentencing in September, Judge David Farrell QC said he was "avoidably distracted" while driving as he was arguing with his girlfriend on a hands-free device.
Mansfield then misjudged overtaking a tractor on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys, and his BMW crashed head-on with a Volkswagen Polo being driven by Mrs Rivers, who died at the scene.
Her passenger and wife Debbie Rivers was seriously injured and "only survived by the extensive and what some may call miraculous medical treatment she received," the judge said.
Mansfield's disqualification for the 2018 offence had ended three months prior to him killing Mrs Rivers.
When jailing Mansfield, previously of Bottels Road, Warboys, for six years over the fatal crash, the judge asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) why he had only been charged with driving without due care and attention for the earlier offence.
The judge called the earlier offence, in which Mansfield reached speeds of 70 to 80mph in a built-up area, an "appalling piece of driving".
He added it was "utterly astonishing that that [charging] decision was made by someone", and "a misjudgement to put it mildly".
The CPS has since said Mansfield was charged by Norfolk Police via postal requisition in 2019.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Eamonn Bridger, from Norfolk Police, said on 3 November 2018, Mansfield's BMW "came to the attention of officers" on the A10 in Tottenhill and failed to stop when they tried to pull him over.
"During the chase, Mansfield drove at speed and overtook several cars," he said.
"The pursuit ended in Downham Market where Mansfield was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, theft of number plates and possession of cannabis."
He said an evidential review officer "felt the manner of driving did not meet the threshold required for dangerous driving".
"This decision was made as a result of evidential difficulties relating to the continuity of evidence because the pursuing police vehicle lost sight of the defendant's car for a short period of time, after which it was found abandoned," he said.
"We've subsequently reviewed the file and while a charge of driving without due care and attention was appropriate, a charge of dangerous driving could have equally been considered based on the evidence available.
"Suitable feedback has been provided to the professionals involved in the decision-making and case progression.
"We offer our condolences to the family of Stephanie Rivers and will continue to work with the CPS to provide them any information that they need."
Robin Weyell, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the East of England, said: "The decision of the police to deal with this matter in this way arose from perceived evidential issues with that particular case.
"That decision has been discussed with Norfolk Police and any learning has been shared with both the police and the CPS staff involved.
"Ultimately it was the actions of Liam Mansfield that resulted in the tragic death of Stephanie Rivers and I send her family my heartfelt condolences."
