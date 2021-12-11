Mundesley: 'I'm very nervous about any further cliff falls' By Laura Devlin and Kate Scotter

Image source, Labyrinth Mini Movies Image caption, A section of cliff came crashing down earlier this week

A "substantial" cliff fall happened at Mundesley, Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. How do those who live just metres from where it happened feel?

'You can't eat your tea without thinking 'what if it goes?''

Image source, Laura Devlin/BBC Image caption, Antony Lloyd said he has lived near the cliff edge at Mundesley for two-and-a-half years

"I'm very nervous and agitated about any further incidents," says Antony Lloyd.

He rents a flat in a sub-divided house in Seaview Road and says he first heard about the cliff collapse when he got a note through his letterbox.

"It's hard to wake up to it and to sleep, I'm very tired thinking about it all and I'm going to have to move I reckon now," he says.

"You can't sit and eat your tea without thinking 'what if it goes?'"

Mr Lloyd says he is particularly concerned as winter has "only just started" and the weather is "still continuing to be bad".

He says his landlord has tried to reassure him that the coastguards "would somehow let him know about the situation".

'Are we safe in our beds?'

Image source, Laura Devlin/BBC Image caption, The edge of Sarah Cameron's rented flat is about 6ft (2m) away from where the cliff collapsed

While Sarah Cameron is even closer to the cliff edge, she was not "particularly surprised" by the collapse, but wants some answers.

The edge of her flat is about 6ft (2m) away from where the cliff collapsed.

She says she was "completely unaware" and slept "through the whole thing" at the time, and was unaware of what had happened until later on Thursday.

"When I got back home it was dark but you could see quite a substantial amount had fallen away; it wasn't really until I saw the news reports with the drones that I was aware of just how close it was," she says.

"I'm not particularly surprised, it's just a little bit of a shock that it's so close, but we know that's (coastal erosion) happening along this coast."

She adds: "The land mass seems unaffected and I'm actually no closer to the cliff now than what I was.

"But we're all a bit bewildered, we want to know how dangerous this is and it would be nice to hear from somebody, are we safe in our beds?"

'Stay away from the area'

Image source, HM Coastguard Image caption, Coastguard station manager Pete Revell says the collapse at Mundesley came as a surprise

Coastal erosion has been reported along Norfolk's coast, but Mundesley's cliff collapse came as a "bit of a surprise" for Pete Revell, station manager at Bacton for HM Coastguard.

"We all know Happisburgh has got lots of cliff erosion so we always keep a close eye, but Mundesley's fairly stable to be honest," he says.

"Overstrand is a bit unstable but Mundesley has not been as bad in recent years."

He says the cliff fall just off Sea View Road was "very substantial" and, although you get cliff falls in the winter, "never to this extent to be honest".

Mr Revell repeated a warning to stay away from both the clifftop and the beach.

