Norwich: River Wensum revival highlights fat-removal concerns
- Published
Ongoing improvements to a city river have been welcomed by the council, with concerns raised about delays to removing fats and grease.
The River Wensum Strategy, introduced in 2018, has sought to revive the waterway which was once at the heart of Norwich life and industry.
During a progress update, a councillor questioned why oil was no longer a short-term priority for Anglian Water.
The cabinet meeting heard the plan was under review and had not been scrapped.
Labour councillor Karen Davis queried why Anglian Water plans to remove fats from a section of the river at Tombland could take two to three years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Planning officer Judith Davison said: "It's definitely still on the cards, I just think their resources mean that they can't bring it forward imminently."
Measures brought in included a new eel pass, at New Mills, off Westwick Street, which had helped the critically endangered European eel.
A path linking St Georges Street and Duke Street would go ahead with funds from developers, the meeting heard.
Deputy leader of the Labour-controlled council, Gail Harris, described the report as "really positive" and stressed how important the river had been throughout the pandemic.
"A lot has been gained from people having access to the waters around the river, seeing the wildlife and being able to experience some of the activities on the river."
The River Wensum Strategy is led by the city council in partnership with the county council, the Broads Authority, Environment Agency and the Norwich Society.
