Norfolk Afro wig campaigner, 11, wins global award
A girl who was responsible for pioneering the use of afro hair for wigs has been presented with an international award for her campaign.
Carly, 11, was originally told her afro hair was too delicate for children's wigs.
The schoolgirl, of Southburgh, Norfolk, persuaded the Little Princess Trust charity to explore further, and a wig was eventually made using her hair.
"I am very, very pleased but was quite overwhelmed to win," she said.
The Little Princess Trust provides wigs for children who have had cancer treatment.
Carly won the Roundtable Global empowerment and innovation award, having been one of 35 young people shortlisted.
She said the win showed that "no matter how old you are, you can make a difference".
Tanith Harding, of Roundtable Global, said: "The awards, which are run by young people for young people, celebrate youth that are making a difference, in empowerment, education, environment and art."
Carly will now become an ambassador for the charity and will be supported with mentoring for her projects.
She said she planned to set up a charity to help dementia research.
"My granddad had dementia, which was really hard, and I want to help people going through things like that," she said.
