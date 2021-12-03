Gorleston vaccine centre hopes jailing door glue man is a deterrent
- Published
The owner of a pharmacy running a Covid vaccination centre said she hoped the jailing of a man who put glue in its keyhole would act as a deterrent.
Hayden Brown, 53, from Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, received a 12-week sentence for gluing the locks of the pop-up centre on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston on 26 November.
The door could not be opened and prevented 504 people from getting jabs.
Waheedat Owodeyi, from Pharmacyexprezz, said it was "really devastating".
"I believe the conviction will deter all the individuals who might have the [same] idea, just so they know that they can't just go about doing that and get away with it," she said.
The attack was the third time the front door lock had been stuck with glue, but Brown admitted criminal damage and causing a public nuisance relating to the most recent attack.
He was arrested on Tuesday after being identified in footage from cameras installed following the two previous incidents earlier in the month.
The pharmacist said it was the patients that mattered and she had spoken to some who still had not been able to rebook their jabs.
"I don't see how it's easy for them to rebook because our centre [is] completely booked until Christmas," she said.
She added that doing vaccinations was "not just about putting the needle in everybody's arms".
"It takes a lot of time and effort to get it together so when somebody does that it disrupts the whole plan for the day," she said.
"You feel frustrated more than actually angry."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk