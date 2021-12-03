King's Lynn and Hunstanton free parking plea rejected
A proposal to introduce free car parking in two Norfolk towns over the Christmas period has been rejected.
Independent councillor Alun Ryves urged the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk to introduce the move in King's Lynn and Hunstanton.
He first urged the council to show "leadership" and "support retail" with the move in October. He made the same plea this week but it was rejected.
The councils said it was tried unsuccessfully in 2017.
At a Thursday meeting, Mr Ryves proposed free car parking at council car parks in King's Lynn and Hunstanton from 09:00 to 17:00 on each Sunday of December and the first Sunday of January.
Conservative council leader Stuart Dark said his party could not support the motion because while it was "laudable", it was also "rushed", "uncosted" and "ill-conceived".
He said the council supports several events to attract people into the borough's town centres.
He added the council's car parks were generally full throughout the Christmas period.
The motion was amended to propose free parking on Sundays in January and February instead but that was also defeated.