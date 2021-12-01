Arrest after Cromer front doors opened in early hours
- Published
Police have arrested a man after front doors were being opened in the middle of the night.
Officers were called to the Suffield Park area of Cromer, after reports that eight unlocked front doors were opened in the early hours of Saturday.
Sgt Toby Gosden, from Norfolk Police, said this "caused concern" to residents but "nothing was stolen".
A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incidents on Monday and released under investigation.
There were also reports that three car doors were opened.
Sgt Gosden said: "While nothing was stolen, this situation serves as a poignant reminder to us all to check that our belongings, homes and vehicles are secure at all times."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk